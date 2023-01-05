 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Lake Forest Woodlands Academy topples Chicago Francis W Parker 36-26

No quarter was granted as Lake Forest Woodlands Academy blunted Chicago Francis W Parker's plans 36-26 on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Lake Forest Woodlands Academy and Chicago Francis W Parker faced off on January 14, 2022 at Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart. Click here for a recap.

