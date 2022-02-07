Too wild to tame: Jacksonville Routt Catholic topples Auburn 45-27

Jacksonville Routt Catholic grabbed a 45-27 victory at the expense of Auburn in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 27 , Auburn squared up on Waverly South County in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
