Too wild to tame: Highland topples Chatham Glenwood 44-27

Highland tipped and eventually toppled Chatham Glenwood 44-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 3.
Last season, Highland and Chatham Glenwood squared off with December 11, 2021 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. Click here for a recap
