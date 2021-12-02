Too wild to tame: Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish topples Chicago Christ the King 37-19

Stretched out and finally snapped, Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish put just enough pressure on Chicago Christ the King to earn a 37-19 victory on December 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.