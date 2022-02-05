Too wild to tame: Chrisman topples Danville Schlarman 49-30

Chrisman charged Danville Schlarman and collected a 49-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 24, Danville Schlarman faced off against Milford and Chrisman took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on January 24 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
