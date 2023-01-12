Too wild to tame: Chicago Westinghouse topples Chicago Jones 48-31

Chicago Westinghouse collected a solid win over Chicago Jones in a 48-31 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
The last time Chicago Jones and Chicago Westinghouse played in a 36-35 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 29, Chicago Westinghouse squared off with Evergreen Park in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.