Too wild to tame: Canton topples Metamora 58-44

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Canton prevailed over Metamora 58-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.

Last season, Metamora and Canton faced off on February 5, 2022 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Metamora faced off against Morton and Canton took on Bloomington on January 21 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.

