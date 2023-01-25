Too wild to tame: Canton topples Metamora 58-44

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Canton prevailed over Metamora 58-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.
Last season, Metamora and Canton faced off on February 5, 2022 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Metamora faced off against Morton and Canton took on Bloomington on January 21 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.