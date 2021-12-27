Too wild to tame: Camp Point Central topples Stanford Olympia 53-37

Camp Point Central trucked Stanford Olympia on the road to a 53-37 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Spartans 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 28-20 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

The Panthers took charge over the Spartans 46-26 heading to the fourth quarter.

