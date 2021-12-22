Too much punch: Yorkville knocks out Chicago Payton College Prep 56-42

Yorkville handed Chicago Payton College Prep a tough 56-42 loss at Chicago Payton College Prep on December 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 18 , Chicago Payton College Prep squared up on Wilmette Regina Dominican in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.