Too much punch: Taylorville knocks out Mt. Zion 52-41

Taylorville trucked Mt. Zion on the road to a 52-41 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 29.
In recent action on January 24, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Taylorville took on Charleston on January 14 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
