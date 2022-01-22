Too much punch: Pekin knocks out Bartonville Limestone 62-43

Playing with a winning hand, Pekin trumped Bartonville Limestone 62-43 on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7 , Bartonville Limestone squared up on Dunlap in a basketball game . For more, click here.
