Too much punch: Ottawa Township knocks out Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 38-28

Ottawa Township grabbed a 38-28 victory at the expense of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Ottawa Township opened with a 9-5 advantage over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central through the first quarter.

The Pirates' shooting moved to a 21-9 lead over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.

Ottawa Township's leg-up showed as it carried a 32-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.