Too much punch: Ottawa Township knocks out Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 38-28

Ottawa Township grabbed a 38-28 victory at the expense of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Ottawa Township opened with a 9-5 advantage over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central through the first quarter.

The Pirates' shooting moved to a 21-9 lead over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.

Ottawa Township's leg-up showed as it carried a 32-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

