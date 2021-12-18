Too much punch: Ottawa Township knocks out Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 38-28

Ottawa Township grabbed a 38-28 victory at the expense of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Ottawa Township opened with a 9-5 advantage over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central through the first quarter.
The Pirates' shooting moved to a 21-9 lead over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.
Ottawa Township's leg-up showed as it carried a 32-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.