Too much punch: Geneseo knocks out Morton 68-51

Geneseo put together a victorious gameplan to stop Morton 68-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 18 , Morton squared up on Metamora in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Geneseo made the first move by forging a 25-20 margin over Morton after the first quarter.

Geneseo's offense jumped to a 29-20 lead over Morton at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Maple Leafs a 46-36 lead over the Potters.

