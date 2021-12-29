Too much punch: Geneseo knocks out Morton 68-51

Geneseo put together a victorious gameplan to stop Morton 68-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Geneseo made the first move by forging a 25-20 margin over Morton after the first quarter.
Geneseo's offense jumped to a 29-20 lead over Morton at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Maple Leafs a 46-36 lead over the Potters.
