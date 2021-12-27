 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too much punch: Dieterich knocks out Arcola 56-46

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Dieterich blunted Arcola's plans 56-46 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.

The Movin Maroons' offense jumped to a 30-18 lead over the Purple Riders at the half.

Dieterich withstood Arcola's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Recently on December 16 , Arcola squared up on Tuscola in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News