Too much punch: Chicago Hyde Park knocks out Chicago Simeon 57-39

Chicago Hyde Park collected a solid win over Chicago Simeon in a 57-39 verdict on December 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Simeon and Chicago Hyde Park squared off with January 10, 2022 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 10, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Chicago St. Ignatius in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
