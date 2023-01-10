Too much punch: Chicago Holy Trinity knocks out Melrose Park Walther Christian 61-51

Chicago Holy Trinity notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Melrose Park Walther Christian 61-51 on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 5, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago Hope and Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Lisle on December 29 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For more, click here.
