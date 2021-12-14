 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Chicago Clemente knocks out Chicago Prosser 31-14

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Clemente trumped Chicago Prosser 31-14 in Illinois girls basketball on December 14.

In recent action on November 30, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago Fenger on December 6 at Chicago Clemente Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

