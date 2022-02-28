Too much fuss: Winnebago stresses Chicago DePaul College Prep 66-47

Winnebago dumped Chicago DePaul College Prep 66-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on February 22 , Chicago DePaul College Prep squared up on Chicago Latin in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Indians made the first move by forging a 13-12 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
Winnebago's shooting moved to a 28-26 lead over Chicago DePaul College Prep at the intermission.
Winnebago's dominance showed as it carried a 66-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
