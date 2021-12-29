Too much fuss: Mundelein Carmel Catholic stresses Springfield 48-36

Mundelein Carmel Catholic collected a 48-36 victory over Springfield at Springfield High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Mundelein Carmel Catholic a 14-7 lead over Springfield.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic's shooting jumped to a 24-16 lead over Springfield at the intermission.

The Corsairs took control in the third quarter with a 33-21 advantage over the Senators.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 48-36 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.