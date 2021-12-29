 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too much fuss: Mundelein Carmel Catholic stresses Springfield 48-36

  • 0

Mundelein Carmel Catholic collected a 48-36 victory over Springfield at Springfield High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Mundelein Carmel Catholic a 14-7 lead over Springfield.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic's shooting jumped to a 24-16 lead over Springfield at the intermission.

The Corsairs took control in the third quarter with a 33-21 advantage over the Senators.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 48-36 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News