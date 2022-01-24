Too much fuss: Lexington stresses Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-28

Lexington collected a 42-28 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 19, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against LeRoy and Lexington took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 17 at Lexington High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.