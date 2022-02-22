Too much fuss: Homewood-Flossmoor stresses Chicago Marist 68-52

Playing with a winning hand, Homewood-Flossmoor trumped Chicago Marist 68-52 in Illinois girls basketball on February 22.
Homewood-Flossmoor fought to a 41-29 half margin at Chicago Marist's expense.
