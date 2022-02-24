Too much fuss: Chicago Hope stresses Chicago Orr 55-44

Chicago Hope notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Orr 55-44 on February 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 18, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago Austin College and Career and Chicago Orr took on Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart on February 14 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
