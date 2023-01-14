 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort: Washington strains past Metamora 63-54

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Washington didn't mind, dispatching Metamora 63-54 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Washington and Metamora faced off on February 14, 2022 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Metamora faced off against East Peoria and Washington took on Normal on December 30 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News