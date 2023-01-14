Too close for comfort: Washington strains past Metamora 63-54

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Washington didn't mind, dispatching Metamora 63-54 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Washington and Metamora faced off on February 14, 2022 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Metamora faced off against East Peoria and Washington took on Normal on December 30 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap.
