Too close for comfort: Tremont edges Manito Midwest Central 47-46

Tremont knocked off Manito Midwest Central 47-46 at Manito Midwest Central High on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 3 , Tremont squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.