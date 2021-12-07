Too close for comfort, Springfield strains past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 46-44

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield passed in a 46-44 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, who began with a 24-21 edge over Springfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Senators' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 25-20 scoring edge over the Cyclones.

