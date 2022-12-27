Too close for comfort: Normal University strains past Winnebago 52-50

With little to no wiggle room, Normal University nosed past Winnebago 52-50 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Winnebago started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Normal University at the end of the first quarter.
The Pioneers kept a 25-24 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.
Normal University darted to a 39-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Pioneers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
