Too close for comfort, Normal strains past Washington 51-45

Normal found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Washington 51-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 4, Washington faced off against Pekin and Normal took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 11 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.