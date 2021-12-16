 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort, Normal strains past Washington 51-45

  • 0

Normal found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Washington 51-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 16.

In recent action on December 4, Washington faced off against Pekin and Normal took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 11 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The COVID-19 reality for Justin Fields and Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News