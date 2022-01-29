Too close for comfort, Metamora strains past Morton 38-35

Metamora knocked off Morton 38-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 29.
The Redbirds' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 38-35 scoring edge over the Potters.
In recent action on January 20, Metamora faced off against Pekin and Morton took on Canton on January 24 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
