Too close for comfort: Lisle Benet edges Chicago Kenwood 53-47

Lisle Benet wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 53-47 victory over Chicago Kenwood in Illinois girls basketball action on December 11.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Joliet West and Lisle Benet took on Libertyville on December 4 at Libertyville High School. For a full recap, click here.
