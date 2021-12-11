Too close for comfort: Lisle Benet edges Chicago Kenwood 53-47

 Skip to main content
Lisle Benet wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 53-47 victory over Chicago Kenwood in Illinois girls basketball action on December 11.

In recent action on December 4, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Joliet West and Lisle Benet took on Libertyville on December 4 at Libertyville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

