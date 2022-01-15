Too close for comfort, Lexington strains past LeRoy 35-28

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Lexington didn't mind, dispatching LeRoy 35-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, LeRoy faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Lexington took on Gardner-South Wilmington on January 11 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
