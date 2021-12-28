Too close for comfort: El Paso-Gridley edges Kankakee Bishop McNamara 41-34

 Skip to main content
El Paso-Gridley poked just enough holes in Kankakee Bishop McNamara's defense to garner a taut 41-34 victory at El Paso-Gridley High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Titans a 16-8 lead over the Fightin' Irish.

The Titans kept a 26-20 half margin at the Fightin' Irish's expense.

The Titans' leg-up showed as they carried a 36-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Titans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 5-2 advantage in the frame.

