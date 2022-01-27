Too close for comfort: Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central edges Tolono Unity 19-18

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's locker room after Thursday's 19-18 win against Tolono Unity for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 22, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Rantoul Township and Tolono Unity took on Mt Zion on January 21 at Mt Zion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
