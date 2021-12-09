Too close for comfort: Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac edges Northtown Chicago Intl Charter 38-34

 Skip to main content
Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac wore a victory shine after clipping Northtown Chicago Intl Charter 38-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 2 , Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac squared up on Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

