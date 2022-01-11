Too close for comfort, Chicago Lane Tech strains past Chicago Taft 40-32

Chicago Lane Tech poked just enough holes in Chicago Taft's defense to garner a taut 40-32 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Lincoln Park on January 4 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School. For more, click here.
