Too close for comfort: Chicago Butler strains past Evanston 56-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Butler nabbed it to nudge past Evanston 56-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 14, Evanston faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Butler took on Chicago Kenwood on January 21 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. Click here for a recap.

