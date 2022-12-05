Tolono Unity's convoy passes Urbana 40-30

Tolono Unity dumped Urbana 40-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 5.
The last time Tolono Unity and Urbana played in a 43-22 game on December 6, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 1, Urbana squared off with Charleston in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.