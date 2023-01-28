 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tolono Unity slides past Stanford Olympia in fretful clash 36-33

  • 0

Tolono Unity showed its poise to outlast a game Stanford Olympia squad for a 36-33 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 28.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Stanford Olympia faced off on December 16, 2021 at Stanford Olympia High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Stanford Olympia faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Tolono Unity took on Pontiac on January 23 at Pontiac Township High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News