Tolono Unity slides past Stanford Olympia in fretful clash 36-33

Tolono Unity showed its poise to outlast a game Stanford Olympia squad for a 36-33 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 28.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Stanford Olympia faced off on December 16, 2021 at Stanford Olympia High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Stanford Olympia faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Tolono Unity took on Pontiac on January 23 at Pontiac Township High School. For results, click here.
