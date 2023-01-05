Tolono Unity severs Paxton-Buckley-Loda's hopes 42-25

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity trucked Paxton-Buckley-Loda on the road to a 42-25 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 5.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off on January 6, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap.

