Tolono Unity knocks off Sullivan 45-39

Tolono Unity broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sullivan 45-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Monticello and Sullivan took on Mt Zion on February 7 at Sullivan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
