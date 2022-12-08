Tolono Unity handles stress test to best Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-46

Tolono Unity edged Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-46 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Tolono Unity squared off with December 9, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School last season. For more, click here.
