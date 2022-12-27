Tolono Unity flies high over Cayuga North Vermillion 36-16

Tolono Unity's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cayuga North Vermillion during a 36-16 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
The last time Tolono Unity and Cayuga North Vermillion played in a 46-34 game on December 27, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 19, Tolono Unity faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Cayuga North Vermillion took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 17 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
