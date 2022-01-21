Tolono Unity collects skin-tight win against Mt. Zion 45-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tolono Unity didn't mind, dispatching Mt. Zion 45-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Tolono Unity took on Rantoul Township on January 13 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.