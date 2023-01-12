Toledo Cumberland survives taut tilt with Bethany Okaw Valley 39-36

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Toledo Cumberland passed in a 39-36 victory at Bethany Okaw Valley's expense for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 12.
Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Bethany Okaw Valley squared off with January 13, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season.
In recent action on January 2, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Nokomis on January 7 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
