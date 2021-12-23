Toledo Cumberland rides to cruise control win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 57-31

Toledo Cumberland controlled the action to earn a strong 57-31 win against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in Illinois girls basketball on December 23.
