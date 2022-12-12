Toledo Cumberland outlasts Decatur Lutheran 45-29

Toledo Cumberland put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Lutheran 45-29 at Toledo Cumberland High on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 5, Decatur Lutheran squared off with Warrensburg-Latham in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.