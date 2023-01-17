Taylorville takes down Hillsboro 81-47

Impressive was a ready adjective for Taylorville's 81-47 throttling of Hillsboro in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 3, Hillsboro faced off against Riverton and Taylorville took on Effingham on January 10 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.