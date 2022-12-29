Taylorville overcomes Normal West 50-39

Taylorville trucked Normal West on the road to a 50-39 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.
Taylorville drew first blood by forging a 16-9 margin over Normal West after the first quarter.
The Tornadoes opened a huge 29-14 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Normal West showed its spirit while rallying to within 35-25 in the third quarter.
The Tornadoes' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-14 points differential.
In recent action on December 17, Taylorville faced off against Rochester and Normal West took on Peoria Notre Dame on December 17 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. For more, click here.
