Taylorville overcomes Normal West 50-39

Taylorville trucked Normal West on the road to a 50-39 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.

Taylorville drew first blood by forging a 16-9 margin over Normal West after the first quarter.

The Tornadoes opened a huge 29-14 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Normal West showed its spirit while rallying to within 35-25 in the third quarter.

The Tornadoes' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-14 points differential.

