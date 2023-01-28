 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taylorville narrowly edges Mt. Zion in tight triumph 45-36

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Taylorville chalked up in tripping Mt. Zion 45-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.

Last season, Taylorville and Mt Zion squared off with February 1, 2022 at Taylorville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Mt Zion faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Taylorville took on Nashville on January 18 at Nashville High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News