Taylorville engulfs Charleston in flames 62-16

Taylorville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Charleston 62-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
Recently on January 8 , Charleston squared up on Mattoon in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.