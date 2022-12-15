Taylorville denies Pana's challenge 61-44

Taylorville tipped and eventually toppled Pana 61-44 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-12 lead over Pana.
The Tornadoes fought to a 28-25 half margin at the Panthers' expense.
Taylorville jumped to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tornadoes avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-10 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on December 8, Taylorville faced off against Lincoln and Pana took on Staunton on December 8 at Pana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
