Taylorville denies Pana's challenge 61-44

Taylorville tipped and eventually toppled Pana 61-44 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-12 lead over Pana.

The Tornadoes fought to a 28-25 half margin at the Panthers' expense.

Taylorville jumped to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-10 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.