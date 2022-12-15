 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taylorville denies Pana's challenge 61-44

  • 0

Taylorville tipped and eventually toppled Pana 61-44 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-12 lead over Pana.

The Tornadoes fought to a 28-25 half margin at the Panthers' expense.

Taylorville jumped to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-10 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on December 8, Taylorville faced off against Lincoln and Pana took on Staunton on December 8 at Pana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News